Meet the Candidates: State Assembly District 35

(KERO) — This November voters around California will choose who they want representing their interests in Sacramento. The choice is down to two Democrats for residents in one new district that now covers parts of Kern County including Delano, Shafter, and Arvin.

District 35 which used to be part of District 32 was created following results from the 2020 census. The new boundary lines took effect at the start of this year’s legislative races.

Primary results from June showed current Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez with a slim lead over doctor and addiction specialist Jasmeet Bains who is a newcomer to the political scene.

Both candidates spoke to 23ABC's Keeley Van Middendorp about socioeconomic issues they see in the newly formed district, how they plan to enact positive change for its residents, and why they believe they are the best person to represent the area.

While the two Democrats bring unique sets of experiences to the table both say they’re excited to be setting an example for young people who want to run for office- especially minorities and women.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CANDIDATES: