More than 38 million ballots have already been cast for upcoming mid-term election across nation

Posted at 10:46 AM, Nov 06, 2022
(KERO) — Election is right around the corner and states are already reporting their early voting numbers.

In Georgia, elections officials are reporting a record number of midterm ballots cast with more than 2.5 million votes cast ahead of Tuesday's election day.

Texas, which finished its early in-person voting on Friday, has also had an impressive 5.4 million ballots cast.

Meanwhile Florida has reported 4.2 million early voting ballots.

Here in California, officials say 3.8 million ballots are gearing up to be counted.

