Sounding the alarm about the state of American democracy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Candidates from coast to coast openly and falsely deny the results of President Joe Biden’s electoral college victory. Polling website FiveThirtyEight estimates that more than half of Americans will have an election denier on their ballot this November.

Biden is now turning the issue into a rallying cry for Democrats ahead of the midterms.

“Democracy cannot survive when one side believes there are only two outcomes to an election,” said Biden. “Either they win or they were cheated, and that is where the MAGA Republicans are today.”

The president later walked back his comments, saying he doesn’t view all Republicans, or even all Trump voters, as threats to democracy, only those who continue falsely claiming the election was stolen.

Even before Americans take to the polls, those charged with ensuring the accuracy of the vote are coming under attack. Experienced local elections officials are leaving the office in droves, some saying they were threatened with violence in the wake of the 2020 election.