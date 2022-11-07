Watch Now
What is Measure L?

Posted at 9:16 AM, Nov 07, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In the city of Bakersfield, voters will make a decision on Measure L which was inadvertently left out of the voter information guide.

If approved, Measure L would require the candidates for the city's police and fire chief positions to be appointed by the city manager with candidates for police chief coming from a list submitted by the county commissioners.

To be eligible to be police chief the candidate must have five years of experience as a regularly paid peace officer.

