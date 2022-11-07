Watch Now
What is Measure O?

Charlie Riedel/AP
Michael Stonebarger sorts young cannabis plants at a marijuana farm operated by Greenlight, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Grandview, Mo. Marijuana growers and sellers in Missouri and several other states are helping fund campaigns as voters decide whether to legalize recreational sales in upcoming elections. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 9:06 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 12:06:27-05

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — In the city of McFarland, there's a measure on the ballot that would tax cannabis businesses.

If passed Measure O will enact a tax on cannabis businesses of up to $10 per square foot for cultivation. It's estimated that these businesses generate up to $1.8 million annually.

The intention of the measure is to improve city services including police, fire and emergency, youth, and senior services as well as homeless community outreach and street repair.

And here's a closer look at what Measure O means:

  • 8-percent tax on gross receipts for retail
  • 2.5 percent for testing labs
  • 6 percent on other cannabis businesses to fund general city services

