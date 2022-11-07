What is Measure O?

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — In the city of McFarland, there's a measure on the ballot that would tax cannabis businesses.

If passed Measure O will enact a tax on cannabis businesses of up to $10 per square foot for cultivation. It's estimated that these businesses generate up to $1.8 million annually.

The intention of the measure is to improve city services including police, fire and emergency, youth, and senior services as well as homeless community outreach and street repair.

And here's a closer look at what Measure O means: