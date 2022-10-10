What is the role of a school board member in Kern County?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Office of Education at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools essentially works as the middleman between state and individual school districts. You could think of the education system as a pyramid with the state on top, then the county of education, followed by the school districts and their schools.

Every county across the state has a board of education. In Kern County, there are more than 45 school districts represented by seven areas with a board member for each area. And although each school district has board members for individual school-based decisions, they play a role in the overall education plan.

"Primary responsibilities are to approve the LCAPs for the county office of education," explains Robert Meszaros, the director of communications for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools. "They also hear student expulsion appeals and interdistrict transfer appeals and, in some instances, approve charter schools."

The Local Control and Accountability Plan or LCAP budget that Meszaros mentioned is what local school districts use to create a plan for programs and services provided.

"It is important to note that the county board of education does not have jurisdiction over the 46 school districts in Kern County. Each of the districts in Kern County have their own elected board of trustees."

Still, many parents are paying closer attention to these races than in previous years. 23ABC political analyst Ivy Cargile says the county board does oversee curriculum when helping local districts and would think parents want those people to reflect the community we live in.

"As a parent, I'm sure they are concerned about what their kids are being exposed to and what they are not being exposed to, which is also important in the number of hours that they are at school on any given day."