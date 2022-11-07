Where can I drop off by 2022 election ballot?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — If you've already mailed your ballot you can track it from your phone or computer. And if you're planning on dropping it off there are plenty of drop boxes across the county.

There are four in Bakersfield:

Kern County Elections Office, 1115 Truxtun Ave.

Kern County Fire Station #67 14341 Brimhall Rd.

Holloway-Gonzales Branch Library 506 E. Brundage Ln.

Kern County Public Works Road Yard 5438 Victor St.

Locations across Kern County include:

Arvin : Arvin Branch Library, 201 Campus Dr.

: Arvin Branch Library, 201 Campus Dr. California City : California City Branch Library, 9507 California City Blvd.

: California City Branch Library, 9507 California City Blvd. Delano : Delano Branch Library, 925 Tenth St.

: Delano Branch Library, 925 Tenth St. Frazier Park : Frazier Park Branch Library, 3732 Park Dr.

: Frazier Park Branch Library, 3732 Park Dr. Lake Isabella : Kern County Superior Court ,7046 Lake Isabella Blvd.

: Kern County Superior Court ,7046 Lake Isabella Blvd. Lamont : Kern County Human Services, 8300 Segrue Rd.

: Kern County Human Services, 8300 Segrue Rd. McFarland : McFarland Branch Library 500 W. Kern Ave.

: McFarland Branch Library 500 W. Kern Ave. Ridgecrest : Kern County Superior Court 132 E. Coso Ave.

: Kern County Superior Court 132 E. Coso Ave. Rosamond : Rosamond Branch Library 3611 Rosamond Blvd.

: Rosamond Branch Library 3611 Rosamond Blvd. Shafter : Kern County Fire Station #32 325 Sunset Ave.

: Kern County Fire Station #32 325 Sunset Ave. Taft : Taft Branch Library 27 Cougar Ct.

: Taft Branch Library 27 Cougar Ct. Tehachapi : Tehachapi Branch Library 212 Green St.

: Tehachapi Branch Library 212 Green St. Wasco: Wasco Branch Library 1102 7th St.

And if you can't find a drop box you can drop it off at any polling station Tuesday.