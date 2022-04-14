Watch
Battle over carbon capture as tool to fight climate change

Carbon Capture Environmental Justice
Gerald Herbert/AP
A supermoon undergoes a partial eclipse as it sets beyond the Shell Norco Manufaturing Complex,, at sunrise in St. Charles Parish, La., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Last year, Congress pledged $3.5 billion to carbon capture and sequestration projects around the United States, which has been called the largest federal investment ever by advocates for the technology. But environmental justice advocates and residents of legacy pollution communities are wary of the technology, with many calling it a "false solution." (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 2:33 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 17:33:20-04

(AP) — Last year, Congress pledged $3.5 billion to carbon capture and sequestration projects around the United States, which has been called the largest federal investment ever by advocates for the technology.

Advocates say that the technology is much needed if the world hopes to transition away from fossil fuels, and the United Nations' top scientists say it could be part of the solution.

But environmental justice advocates and residents of legacy pollution communities are wary of the technology, with many calling it a “false solution.”

