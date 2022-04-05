California launches Climate Adaptation Strategy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California launched the state’s Climate Adaptation Strategy on Tuesday.

The plan outlines six key priorities:

Strengthen protections for climate-vulnerable communities

Bolster public health and safety efforts to protect against rising climate risks

Build a climate-resilient economy

Accelerate nature-based climate solutions and strengthen climate resilience of natural systems

Make decisions based on up-to-date climate science

Partner and collaborate to leverage resources

“California is on the frontlines of the climate crisis with a vanishing Sierra snowpack, life-threatening heat waves, and record-breaking wildfires,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom, in a statement. “This strategy strengthens our resilience efforts by identifying key priorities and outcomes that should guide every action we take to protect vulnerable communities, the environment, and the state’s economy from climate impacts."

The strategy also brings together nearly 150 climate adaptation actions from existing plans and introduces success metrics and timeframes for each action.

The state's full Climate Adaptation Strategy can be found on an interactive website and will be updated to track progress and make adjustments based on up-to-date science. Under state law, the strategy is updated every three years.