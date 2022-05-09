Watch
NewsEnvironment

Actions

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

Climate Global Temperature 1.5
Manish Swarup/AP
FILE - A man and a boy walk across the almost dried up bed of river Yamuna following hot weather in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 2, 2022. According to a report released by the World Meteorological Organization on Monday, May 9, 2022, the world is creeping closer to the warming threshold international agreements are trying to prevent, with nearly a 50-50 chance that Earth will temporarily hit that temperature mark within the next five years. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
Climate Global Temperature 1.5
Posted at 4:08 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 19:08:15-04

(AP) — A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years.

Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of 2026.

The 2015 Paris climate agreement set a goal of not exceeding that temperature level on a long-term average and climate scientists have detailed a host of dangers that worsen after that level of warming.

The forecast also gives a 93% chance that sometime in the next five years, Earth will set a new record for the hottest year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!