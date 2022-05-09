Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

(AP) — A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years.

Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of 2026.

The 2015 Paris climate agreement set a goal of not exceeding that temperature level on a long-term average and climate scientists have detailed a host of dangers that worsen after that level of warming.

The forecast also gives a 93% chance that sometime in the next five years, Earth will set a new record for the hottest year.