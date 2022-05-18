Watch
U.S. judge: Withdrawal of bistate grouse listing was illegal

Jeannie Stafford/AP
FILE - This March 1, 2010 file photo from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a bi-state sage grouse, rear, as he struts for a female at a lek, or mating ground, near Bridgeport, Calif. Citing the government's repeated reversals and refusals to protect a cousin of the greater sage grouse the last two decades, conservationists are suing again to try to force the federal listing of the bi-state sage grouse along the California-Nevada line. The Western Watersheds Project, WildEarth Guardians and Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in San Francisco last week against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It's the latest move in a legal and regulatory battle that dates to the first petition to list the bird in 2001 under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. (Jeannie Stafford/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)
Posted at 11:27 AM, May 18, 2022
2022-05-18

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled the Trump administration illegally withdrew an earlier proposal to list of the the bi-state sage grouse as a threatened species along the California-Nevada line in 2020.

It’s the latest development in the on-again, off-again protection of the Sierra cousin of the greater sage grouse under the Endangered Species Act over the past two decades.

U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco said on Monday the agency erroneously concluded in 2020 that the ground-dwelling bird “is not likely to become an endangered species within the foreseeable future."

Threats to its survival of include urbanization, livestock grazing and wildfires.

