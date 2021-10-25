Fact or Fiction: California gas station charging $7 per gallon?

A story you may have seen claims there is a gas station in California charging more than seven dollars a gallon.

Sadly, it's true.

The only gas station in the remote central coast community of Gorda is selling regular unleaded for $7.59 a gallon.

Premium is going for nearly $8.50.

The town is known for having some of the highest prices in the country.

In July 2019, KSBW-TV in Salinas, California, says the AmeriCo Gas station in the town charged $11.75 for a single gallon of gas.

A sign at the gas station notes the next nearest station is 40 miles away to the north, and 12 miles to the south.