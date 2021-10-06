Fact or Fiction: California to legalize jaywalking?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A rumor you may have heard claims California is considering legalizing jaywalking.

It's true.

AB 1238 would make it legal to cross outside of a crosswalk or against a traffic light, if it's safe to do so. The bill's author, Assemblyman Phil Ting, says it would prevent officers from using jaywalking as a pretext to stop people of color.

But critics say legalizing jaywalking isn't safe, especially with fatal pedestrian accidents on the rise.

The bill was passed by the legislature weeks ago and is now sitting on Governor Gavin Newsom's desk.

He has yet to say whether he plans to sign it. If he does, it will go into effect January 1.