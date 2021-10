(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a 148-year-old Victorian church in England is trying to appear hipper and trendier by changing its name from St. Michael's to St. Mike's.

It’s true.

A reverend at the church says she wanted it to be attractive and engaging to the younger generation.

But critics question whether the name change will be enough to do that.

It officially takes effect in December.

The church has also opened a coffee bar as part of a larger renovation.