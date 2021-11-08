Fact or Fiction: COVID vaccine contains luciferase?

(KGTV) — A tweet on November 1 from Emerald Robinson, the White House correspondent for Newsmax, said "Dear Christians: the vaccines contains a bioluminescent marker called Luciferase so that you can be tracked. Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends."

Her claim is false.

Luciferase is a real scientific term that describes a group of enzymes that cause the emission of light.

But no COVID vaccine contains Luciferase. t was only used in some COVID-related research.

Robinson's tweet has since been removed and Newsmax pulled her off the air.