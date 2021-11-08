Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: COVID vaccine contains luciferase?

items.[0].videoTitle
Fact or Fiction: COVID vaccine contains luciferase?
Posted at 11:49 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 14:49:39-05

(KGTV) — A tweet on November 1 from Emerald Robinson, the White House correspondent for Newsmax, said "Dear Christians: the vaccines contains a bioluminescent marker called Luciferase so that you can be tracked. Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends."

Her claim is false.

Luciferase is a real scientific term that describes a group of enzymes that cause the emission of light.

But no COVID vaccine contains Luciferase. t was only used in some COVID-related research.

Robinson's tweet has since been removed and Newsmax pulled her off the air.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Spooktacular Costume Contest

Enter to Win Tickets