Fact or Fiction: Delta pilot dies from COVID-19 vaccine mid-flight?

A rumor being spread on social media claims a Delta Airlines pilot died in-flight from a COVID-19 vaccination.
Posted at 10:48 AM, Oct 20, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A rumor being spread on social media claims a Delta Airlines pilot died in-flight from a COVID-19 vaccination.

This is Fiction.

The phony story was spread by Dr. Jane Ruby, a right-wing political pundit who has made several false claims about COVID, including that vaccinations would cause more deaths than the disease.

She spread the baseless pilot story on a podcast on October 11.

The FAA found no evidence such an event occurred.

Delta even put out a statement saying, in part, "Delta is aware of reports suggesting one of the airline's pilots passed away from vaccine complications while operating a flight, resulting in an emergency landing. All of these allegations are false."

