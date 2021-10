(KGTV) — A story you might have seen claims Fisher-Price's classic Chatter Telephone can now make actual calls.

It's true.

The colorful phone with wheels and a big smile can now connect to a smartphone over Bluetooth, allowing the rotary dial to make real calls.

When a call comes in, it can be answered by picking up the red handset and talking into it.

Hanging up the handset also terminates a call.

The phone is available on Best Buy's website for $60.