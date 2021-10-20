Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Former baseball player Pete Rose to help open new casino?

items.[0].videoTitle
Fact or Fiction: Pete Rose to help open casino?
Posted at 10:49 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 13:49:17-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Baseball's all-time hits leader Pete Rose is banned from the sport and the Hall of Fame because of his gambling.

Yet a story going around claims he will make the inaugural first bet at the opening of a Cincinnati casino.

It's true.

Rose will make the bet as part of the festivities celebrating the opening of the Hard Rock Casino on October 29th.

He's also launching a new sports betting podcast called Pete Rose's Daily Picks.

Rose defended the podcast to USA Today, saying it's not gambling, but "handicapping."

Rose has been banned from baseball since 1989 for gambling on games while he played for and managed the Reds.

He unsuccessfully applied for reinstatement three times.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Spooktacular Costume Contest

Enter to Win Free Pizza!