Fact or Fiction: FTC investigating McDonald’s broken McFlurry machines

Fact or Fiction: McDonald's McFlurry machine investigation
McDonald’s Is Testing Two New Chicken Sandwiches
Posted at 3:11 PM, Sep 03, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A story you may have heard claims the Federal Trade Commission is investigating why McDonald's ice cream machine is always broken.

It's apparently true.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the FTC sent letters to McDonald's franchises over the summer asking what's going on with the machines.

Owners have reportedly complained about how complicated the machines are and that fixing them when they break is extremely hard.

The problem is so widespread, an ice cream fan reverse-engineered the McDonald's app to create this map of every broken soft serve machine in the U.S.

The map uses red and green labels to identify stores currently serving up soft serve.

You can check it out at mcbroken.com.

