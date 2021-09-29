Fact or Fiction: Funeral home urges people not to get vaccinated?

(KGTV) -- A picture going around social media shows a van with an advertisement for the Wilmore Funeral Home in North Carolina urging people not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

So is a funeral home really trying to drum up business through COVID deaths?

No.

The Wilmore Funeral Home's web page simply says "Get vaccinated now. If not, see you soon."

It was created by the Boone Oakley ad agency in Charlotte with the goal of driving up vaccination rates in the state.

The Wilmore Funeral Home does not exist.

