(KGTV) -- Pictures going around online claim to show a new gadget from Heinz that can squeeze every last drop of ketchup out of a packet.

It's actually real.

Heinz even released a video of its new condiment packet roller.

The small item can be added to a keychain and features a packet-corner cutter.

It's being sold on Heinz's website for $5.70.

This comes not long after a ketchup packet shortage earlier this year caused by a surge in takeout orders during the pandemic.