You may have heard recently that DC has made Superman gay.

That is partially true.

Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, is joining the DC Comics Multiverse as Earth's new Superman.

Like his father, Jon Kent falls hard for a reporter who in this case is a man, Jay Nakamura.

In a news release, DC's publisher says Jon Kent is actually bisexual and the company is proud to tell this important story.

The comic book featuring all these revelations will be coming out November 9th.