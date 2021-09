(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims a woman was arrested for using a fake vaccination card with the word "Moderna" misspelled.

It's true. Chloe Mrozak, 24, tried to use the card on her vacation to Hawaii.

Moderna was spelled “Maderna” on both of the entries.

Hawaii requires visitors to show proof of vaccination to avoid a 10-day quarantine upon arrival.

Mrozak nearly got away with it but was arrested at the Honolulu airport as she was about to fly home.