Ghost guns seized as 7 arrested in California weapons probe

Haven Daley/AP
Posted at 2:19 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 17:19:10-04

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say seven Southern California men were arrested on suspicion of firearms and drug offenses as part of a federal investigation that recovered automatic weapons including so-called ghost guns.

The suspects, ages 22 to 40, face a multitude of charges including engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license and narcotics distribution.

Officials say that among those arrested in Riverside and San Bernardino counties was a 27-year-old man who was in possession of 14 firearms.

The majority of the weapons were ghost guns, privately-made firearms without serial numbers.

