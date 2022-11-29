Watch Now
11,000 hospitalized with flu, highest level in a decade

A person with the flue checks their temperature.
Posted at 7:08 AM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 10:08:17-05

(KERO) — The flu season is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Department of Health and Human Services says that more than 11,000 people were hospitalized for the flu last week. That's up from 8,700 people a week earlier.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 11 out of every 100,000 have been hospitalized with the flu, which is the highest level in a decade. Medical experts expect a surge in cases after millions of people traveled for Thanksgiving. There is also a surge expected with Christmas just a few weeks away.

