Adventist Health Bakersfield holding free child immunization clinics in June

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Adventist Health Bakersfield announced it will be holding free child immunization clinics in June.

The following is a schedule for the clinics:



Walmart – Thursday, June 3rd 6225 Colony St. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Food Maxx – Monday, June 7 th 4400 Ming Ave. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Jacobsen Middle School – Tuesday, June 8 th 711 Anita Dr. (parking lot), Tehachapi from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Kern County Dept. of Human Services – Wednesday, June 9th 100 E. California Ave. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Greenfield Family Resource Center – Monday, June 14th 5400 Monitor St. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Adventist Health Bakersfield – Wednesday, June 16th 2800 Chester Ave. (parking lot at 29th), Bakersfield from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter – Monday, June 21st 5075 Gosford Rd. (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Walmart – Tuesday, June 22nd 401 Central Ave. (parking lot), Wasco from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

NOR-Riverview Park – Monday, June 28th 437 Willow Drive (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

New Life Church – Wednesday, June 30th 4201 Stine Road (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, children under 5 will need appointments. For more information, call (661) 869-6740.