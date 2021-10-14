SPONSORED CONTENT — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Omni Family Health is reminding us of the importance of being proactive with our health.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a campaign for education to support women. It's an effort to reduce breast cancer risk, encourage screenings and the seeking of medical attention if a suspicious lump is detected.
Dr. Niharika Perni with Omni Family Health joins Kern Living to talk about what you need to know.
Your Health Matters: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
