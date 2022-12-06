CDC warns public to wear mask, get flu shot

(KERO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that people should consider wearing masks to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases.

Director Rochelle Walensky said the agency is considering changing its system of community levels to include illnesses like the flu and RSV. She also reminded people about the importance of getting COVID-19 boosters and flu shots.

The flu season arrived early this year and has caused more than 8.5 million illnesses so far. That includes 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths.

This year's flu shot appears to be a good match to the circulating strains, but the CDC says vaccinations are lagging compared to previous years. Through the end of October, CDC data shows vaccinations for pregnant women, seniors, and children were down compared to 2021.