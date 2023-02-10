Centre for Neuro Skills teams up with American Heart and Stroke Associations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Centre for Neuro Skills, based here in Bakersfield, is partnering with the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association.

Their Live Fierce campaign is all about providing the latest information on neurorehabilitation and treatment of acute brain injuries due to stroke.

They’re also promoting messaging and activism when it comes to teaching people about traumatic brain injuries and heart health.

David Harrington is the president and chief operating officer for C.N.S. He said the two go hand in hand, so they’re working together to educate people on both topics.

"Heart health is brain health. That’s what we like to say around here and it’s absolutely true because a person can have a heart disease that puts them at higher risk of developing a clot. If the clot breaks and goes to the brain, then the person has a stroke and so it’s just a symbiotic relationship between the American Heart Association and the Centre of Neuro Skills," said Harrington.

Harrington also just recently became the chair for the 2023 Kern County Heart and Stroke Walk. He has a personal connection to the event’s mission.

"Brain injury has affected my own family. I know what it’s like [to] navigate a complex, somewhat complacent, healthcare system, and what true advocacy really does look like," he said. "I just always say that there’s no greater gift than to be able to stand by people as they reclaim their independence.”

The Heart and Stroke Walk is happening October 14 but right now, they’re looking for people to join the executive leadership board in working to put on the event.

If you’re interested in getting involved, visit the C.N.S. website to get in touch.