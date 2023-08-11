Climate change may spread West Nile Virus to new locations

(KERO) — Some scientists are worried climate change might make West Nile Virus more prevalent.

Warmer temperatures and more rain make it easier for mosquitoes to reproduce and for the virus to replicate. Officials believe that climate change could lead to West Nile Virus spreading to areas that haven't seen it yet, such as Germany, which reported its first case in 2021.

West Nile Virus can bring unpleasant symptoms, such as headaches, joint pains, rashes, and vomiting. Most people recover with no issues, however, one in 150 patients develop brain and nervous system infections that can be fatal.

