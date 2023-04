(KERO) — A popular Easter candy may contain ingredients that cause cancer, according to Consumer Reports.

The organization is urging the maker of Peeps to stop using Red Dye #3. The food chemical is used in pink and lavender peeps, along with other products by the company, such as Hot Tamales.

Consumer Reports claims that the dye causes cancer. They are calling on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to outright ban the chemical.