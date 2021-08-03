Watch
Your Health Matters, Sponsored by Omni Family Health

Actions

Department of Education lays out strategies to help students with their mental health

items.[0].videoTitle
The Department of Education is trying to help students and teachers get back to the classroom safely this fall with a new "return to school roadmap." It lays out strategies for how to implement the Center for Disease Control's updated mask recommendations.
Virus Outbreak-California Schools
Posted at 8:25 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 11:50:19-04

(KERO) — The Department of Education is trying to help students and teachers get back to the classroom safely this fall with a new "return to school roadmap."

It lays out strategies for how to implement the Center for Disease Control's updated mask recommendations.

It provides guidance in three key areas: health and safety, academic achievement, and mental health.

Even before the pandemic mental health experts say social media use was influencing feelings of isolation, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts in kids.

"So we can only expect that after what a year and a half, over a year, of sitting behind screens being at home more, that there's going to be some more of these unhealthy mental health situations," said Tessa Stuckey, a licensed professional counselor.

Health officials say it's an important time for parents and teachers to pay attention to warning signs, including feeling so overwhelmed that assignments aren’t getting done.

Teens could also experience depressive thoughts, the inability to find joy, and turning to their phones as a way to cope in uncomfortable situations.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!