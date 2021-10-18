Doctor: Lifestyle can play a role in the occurrence of breast cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — While October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month one local oncologist is making breast cancer awareness his mission all year round.

The CDC says 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer in their lifetime but there are preventatives as well as guidance to prepare yourself if you are diagnosed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends women have their first cancer screening at 45 but about 9% of new breast cancer cases are in women younger than 45. So it is important to stay on top of your own screenings and learn your family history.

Risk Factors for Breast Cancer at a Young Age

You have close relatives who were diagnosed with breast cancer before the age of 45 or ovarian cancer at any age, especially if more than one relative was diagnosed or if a male relative had breast cancer.

You have changes in certain breast cancer genes (BRCA1 and BRCA2), or have close relatives with these changes, but have not been tested yourself.

You have Ashkenazi Jewish heritage.

You received radiation therapy to the breast or chest during childhood or early adulthood.

You have had breast cancer or certain other breast health problems, such as lobular carcinoma in situ (LCIS), ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), atypical ductal hyperplasia, or atypical lobular hyperplasia.

You have been told that you have dense breasts on a mammogram.

Dr. Ravi Patel with the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center says that lifestyle can also place a role in the incidence of cancer so he advises taking preventative measures into consideration.

“It's always good to eat more fruits, more veggies, exercise regularly. Doesn't mean you can't drink but don't drink heavy. Exercise regularly. Keep your weight down and also do your breast self-exams.”

Dr. Patel told 23ABC he recognizes that testing and treatment can be very expensive and a barrier, but the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center is aware of that and offers several free resources to help emotionally and financially.

