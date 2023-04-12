Watch Now
FDA CEO believes spread of false information tied to lower life expectancy

The current life expectancy in the United States is 76 years, the lowest since 1996.
(KERO) — Federal officials say misinformation may be contributing to lower life expectancy.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Robert Califf claimed that Americans live three to five years less than citizens of other high-income countries in an interview on Tues, April 11. He believes that the spread of false information may be the reason why.

He said that the rise of misinformation seen during the pandemic is impacting the health of Americans and that more regulation is needed to root it out.

