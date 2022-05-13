FDA pushes to ban menthol in cigarettes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The FDA has pushed forward an initiative to prohibit menthol as a characterizing flavor in cigarettes and prohibit all characterizing flavors in cigars.

Their hope is to significantly reduce disease and death from tobacco use and increase the number of smokers who quit.

According to the FDA, the proposed product standards are based on clear science and evidence establishing the addictiveness and harm of these products.

This new proposal is meant to be an extension of the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, which prohibited all characterizing flavors (other than tobacco and menthol) in cigarettes in 2009.

Another goal in introducing this legislation is to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years. CEO & President of Truth Initiative Robin Koval said this proposal is the first step.

“Menthol has long been a starter product for young people who start smoking combustible tobacco. We also need the companion rule which will take flavored cigars off the market, too, because any flavor is going to be attractive to young people. We know that. It's a starter product. It makes it easier for young people to start.”

Koval said menthol is so attractive because it leaves smokers with a minty taste which shields the harshness of smoking.

In 2019, there were more than 18.5 million menthol cigarette smokers ages 12 and older in the U.S., with particularly high rates of use by youth, young adults, African American and other racial and ethnic groups according to the FDA.

They believe with this ban they will reduce smoking by 15% over the next 40 years.