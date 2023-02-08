Watch Now
FDA reviewing drug that may treat postpartum depression

Posted at 7:24 AM, Feb 08, 2023
(KERO) — A new pill to help treat postpartum depression is now in the hands of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA now has until August to decide if the drug "zuranolone" should be approved, based on its effectiveness and safety. The drug is a fast-acting anti-depressant that would be taken once a day for two weeks.

The only other treatment for women suffering from postpartum depression is a one-time infusion that takes 60 hours. That treatment can cost up to $35,000.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says one in eight women who give birth will experience postpartum depression.

