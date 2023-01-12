Fewer police officers are dying from COVID-19

(KERO) — Fewer police officers in the United States are dying from COVID-19.

A new report by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund shows that law enforcement deaths caused by COVID-19 fell by 83 percent in 2022. 70 officers died in the line of duty because of COVID-19 last year. That's compared to more than 400 in 2021.

Experts point to lower infection rates and vaccines.

Despite the significant drop in cases nationwide, however, national health leaders continue to urge Americans to report at-home COVID-19 test results.

New data shows that tens of thousands of Americans have reported test results to the National Institutes of Health Website, which launched in the fall. MakeMyTestCount.org lets people anonymously report results from any test brand.

Experts say reporting results, whether positive or negative, gives health officials a better sense of what's going on in communities around the country.