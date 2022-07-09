First case of monkeypox detected in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The Kern County Public Health department reporting the first probable case of monkeypox has been identified in a Kern County resident Saturday.

“We encourage our community to stay alert about emerging public health threats like monkeypox; however, currently the risk to the general public is low,” says Brynn Carrigan, Director of Kern County Public Health. “The case is in isolation recovering at home. We are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this case, identifying close contacts and notifying them of their potential exposure.”

While monkeypox can be extremely painful, no deaths have been reported in the U.S.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) reports 141 cases of monkeypox in California. Meanwhile, the CDC has reported 791 cases identified in 37 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with the Monkeypox virus and can be spread from infected humans, animals, and materials contaminated with the virus.

The virus spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids and through touching materials contaminated with the virus such as clothing or bedding that has been in contact with infectious sores. Monkeypox can also spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, close, face-to-face or intimate contact.

Symptoms of monkeypox may include a rash that may look like pimples or blisters, fever, swollen lymph nodes, general body aches, or fatigue. Monkeypox can be passed to others from the time symptoms start until all sores have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed, which can take several weeks.

Anyone who believes they have been exposed to monkeypox or has symptoms of monkeypox should contact a healthcare provider as soon as possible.