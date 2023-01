(KERO) — A new service will make it easier for people in need of medical treatment to learn their out-of-pocket costs in advance.

As of Jan 1, health insurers and employers that offer health plans are now required to provide online price tools. The calculators give real-time estimates of what patients will owe for a variety of drugs and services, taking into account both deductibles and co-pays.

This is part of the Transparency in Coverage Rule, which lawmakers passed in 2020.