Health officials warn people to stay sober during holiday season

(KERO) — Health officials are warning that you don't need spirits to get into the holiday spirit, especially if you're already feeling blue this season.

Dr Trent Hall, a Psychiatrist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, says that there are a few things you can do if you're trying to ease up on drinking headed into New Years or if you're staying sober entirely. He suggests focusing on why you're abstaining, inviting a sober friend to enjoy the night with you, and bringing fun non-alcohol beverages.

"We know that alcohol as a central nervous system depressant can actually make that worse," explained Hall. "You might also find yourself watching other people around you who are drinking alcohol and sometimes, unfortunately, their behavior can remind us of why we chose not to drink in the first place."

Hall says to think of the next morning, how good you'll feel, and celebrate your success in working toward being healthier.