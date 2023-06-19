Hispanic Americans disproportionately affected by fatty liver disease

(KERO) — Cases of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease are on the rise in some racial groups, especially in Hispanic Americans.

According to researchers with the National Library of Medicine, Hispanic Americans are disproportionately affected by the disease. Rates are also rising among White Americans.

The condition causes fat to build up around the liver, which can lead to certain health issues, such as colon cancer. Genetics and obesity are linked to the disease.

Health experts say that exercising and maintaining a healthy diet can help lower the risk of getting fatty liver disease.

