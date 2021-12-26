How to prevent holiday weight gain

(KERO) — During the holiday season, temptations are everywhere in the form of good food and drinks. It makes it easy to pack on some pounds this winter.

Sugary treats, boozy drinks, and all those calorie-dense dishes. Holiday meals make it easy to pack on extra pounds this time of year.

"To avoid the vicious cycle of weight gain during the holidays, I encourage you to focus on things that you can add into your diet into your lifestyle rather than things that you need to take out."

Health and fitness expert Stephanie Mansour said these five tips can help you stay trim without missing out on the festive fun.

Number 1: Power Up with Protein. That way you won't be starving at the dinner table and will be less likely to reach for sugary and carb-loaded items.

"Even a little bit of greek yogurt or a couple of hard-boiled eggs, a protein shake anything that you can have protein to power up before you sit down for your holiday meal is going to help you avoid overeating."

Number 2: Stay Hydrated. Mansour recommends drinking half of your body weight in ounces of water. That way you don't confuse thirst for hunger.

Number 3: Unwind with Hot Tea.

"When something's warm to sip on, you really have to slow things down and enjoy them and be conscious of what you're consuming rather than throwing back one last cocktail."

Number 4: Manage the Alcohol. Have one glass of water before and after every drink.

And finally, Number 5: Don't Deprive Yourself. Don't avoid sugary treats completely. Instead, eat them in moderation.

"Always have at least one or two tastes of your favorites and then move on."