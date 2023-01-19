Kern County Public Health Department 'Know Your Numbers' program to hold classes in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Some of the highest rates of obesity and mortality due to chronic health conditions in California can be found in Kern County. Because of that, the Kern County Public Health Department's Know Your Numbers program will be making its way around the county again this year.

The traveling program offers two health screenings informing participants of their body mass index, blood pressure, blood glucose, and cholesterol levels. An initial health screening and kick-off will be held at the Wonderful College Prep Academy in Delano from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thurs, Jan 19.

Additional screenings will be held every Thursday through Thurs, Feb 23, alongside fitness and nutrition classes. The final screening will take place on Thurs, March 2.

According to the Mayo Clinic, obesity can increase the risk of other diseases and health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and certain cancers.

Lifestyle choices such as an unhealthy diet, liquid calories, and inactivity can be contributing factors to obesity. Certain diseases and medications can also lead to decreased physical activity, which may result in weight gain. Social and economic factors, such as not having safe areas to go walking and a lack of healthy food options, are also linked to obesity.

Other factors include age, pregnancy, smoking, lack of sleep, and stress. Most factors can be counteracted through diet, exercise, and behavioral changes.