Minding your mental health during the holidays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The holiday season brings joy for many, but not everyone feels the holiday cheer. Estimates vary, but experts say approximately 3 in every 5 Americans surveyed last year say the holidays negatively impacted their mental health. That's why taking care of your mental health is especially important during the holiday season.

Mental health professional Jaime Ortiz says that some people may see worsening conditions due to the combination of stress, longer nights, and the cultural pressures associated with the holidays.

"People expect you to be cheerful and happy all the time, but if you don't feel cheerful and happy all the time, you feel also that you're not only letting down yourself, you're letting down you're loved ones, your friends, because you're not enjoying the holidays as is expected for you," said Oritz.

Bakersfield resident Angelica Ramirez knows how the changing seasons can be especially difficult for people struggling with their mental health, and says her own personal challenges motivated her to do something positive for the community.

Ramirez had begun taking Zumba classes at Baila Conmigo Dance Studio to improve her physical health, and then started passing out cards of encouragement and support to people around her in October 2019 as a way of prioritizing her own mental health, and to share that journey with others.

"I was just going through a lot of what felt like a lot of difficulties," said Ramirez. "It really allowed me to feel like I can give back in a moment where I just literally felt a sense of hopelessness. So being able to see the spark and joy people receive just simply by a piece of paper with a sticker on it and seeing how much they get into it, it really makes my day."

Ramirez, like many people, find energy and joy in contributing to their community and helping others, but Ortiz points out that the holidays are a time of excesses, and recommends that people take care not to strain their mental and physical health by taking on too much. Setting boundaries with others and committing to yourself the time and space you need to recharge will help diffuse some of the stress.

In the end, making the kinds of changes you want in your life is ultimately down to respecting your needs and trusting your process.

"I had to really look within and see that there's really only self control, and so when I was able to take those disciplined steps and see that I was able to make those changes, if someone can get inspired by that, the 'yes, you can,' then it's the time to share it," said Ramirez.

If you start feeling overwhelmed, know that you don't have to go through it alone. You can call the national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or the Kern County Mental Health Crisis Hotline at 1-800-991-5272.