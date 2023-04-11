Watch Now
Moderna hopes to offer vaccines for cancer, heart disease by 2030

Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. The Food and Drug Administration said that a second potential COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Moderna, appears safe and highly effective, bringing it to the cusp of U.S. authorization. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
(KERO) — Moderna is hoping to offer new life-saving vaccines by the end of the decade.

The proposed vaccines would target illnesses such as cancer and heart disease, as well as other conditions.

According to reports, Moderna hopes to have the vaccines ready by 2030, however, the company's CEO, Stéphane Bancel, says that the vaccines could possibly be ready in as little as five years.

Bancel also says that the jabs could help save millions of lives. He credits advancements in MRNA vaccine technology for the progress in treatment.

