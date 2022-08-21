New FDA rules allows people to buy over-the-counter hearing aids at lower cost

(KERO) — In significant milestone for people with hearing loss, the FDA finalized a rule making more affordable hearing aids available over-the-counter as soon as mid- October.

This ruling creates a new category of over-the-counter aids that will be for people over the age of 18 with mild to moderate hearing impairments.

They are set to be available directly from stores or online not only for less money but also without the need for a medical exam, prescription or a fitting adjustment by an audiologist.

Health experts say hearing loss is extremely common and making hearing aids available at a low cost will boost how many people are able to get them.