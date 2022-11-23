Watch Now
New study finds COVID-19 booster less effective than previous vaccines

Alvaro Barrientos/AP
In this Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, file photo, a health worker prepares Pfizer vaccines during the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Pamplona, northern Spain. In a statement Monday Sept. 6, 2021, the European Medicines Agency says it has started an expedited evaluation on whether to recommend a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech.
Posted at 7:36 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 10:38:36-05

(KERO) — According to a first-of-its-kind real-world study, new boosters add limited protection against COVID-19.

The updated boosters are meant to protect the body from currently circulating omicron subvariants and do offer some protection. However, it is not as high as the protection provided by the original vaccine against earlier variants.

The new study found that the updated boosters protect against symptomatic infection in the range of 40 to 60 percent. That means even when the vaccine protection is at its highest, people may still be vulnerable to breakthrough infections.

Outgoing White House Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci called the new data overall "really quite good."

