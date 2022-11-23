New study finds COVID-19 booster less effective than previous vaccines

(KERO) — According to a first-of-its-kind real-world study, new boosters add limited protection against COVID-19.

The updated boosters are meant to protect the body from currently circulating omicron subvariants and do offer some protection. However, it is not as high as the protection provided by the original vaccine against earlier variants.

The new study found that the updated boosters protect against symptomatic infection in the range of 40 to 60 percent. That means even when the vaccine protection is at its highest, people may still be vulnerable to breakthrough infections.

Outgoing White House Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci called the new data overall "really quite good."