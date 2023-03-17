Pfizer recalls over 4 million packages of Nurtec ODT

(KERO) — Pfizer is recalling more than four million packages of prescription migraine medication.

The company says the packaging for Nurtec ODT is not child-resistant. The recall is voluntary.

Pfizer says that people do not need to throw away or return the medicine, but instead keep it out of reach of children. Customers are also urged to contact Pfizer to get a free child-resistant pouch.

The company says there have been no injuries or incidents related to the recall. Pfizer also says that there are no quality issues or health risks for patients using the drug as prescribed.

The company adds that it is now developing new child-proof packaging.

You can find more information about the recall on the national Consumer Product Safety Commission website.