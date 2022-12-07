Poll claims most Americans are ready to move past COVID-19

(KERO) — According to a poll, most Americans are ready to enter 2023 with COVID-19 in the rearview mirror.

An Axios-Ipsos poll released on Tuesday, December 6th claims that 70 percent of the United States believes the nation is at a point where the virus no longer disrupts everyday life.

Those questioned were somewhat split on how covid should be dealt with in the days ahead. While 69 percent said the government should resume funding for COVID-19 monitoring and prevention, 44 percent feel enough has already been spent.

The findings are based on more than 1,100 people over 18 years old and have a 3.2 percent sampling error.