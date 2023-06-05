Research shows less treatment may be better for some cancers

(KERO) — When it comes to some cancer treatments, less might actually be more.

According to research presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Conference, a number of patients with cervical and pancreatic cancer seem to cope well with less invasive surgeries. Other studies also said patients with Hodgkin Lymphoma or rectal cancer can be safe with less radiation.

These are among the findings the medical community is working on to try to come up with treatment plans aimed at lowering side effects and medical costs.

